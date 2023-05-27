Citigroup Inc. Purchases 9,951 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,947,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $3,554,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2,597.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 87,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

CALM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.04.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.10%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

