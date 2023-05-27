Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PK. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $85,537,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $24,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,239,000 after buying an additional 1,729,984 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,278,000 after buying an additional 1,361,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after buying an additional 662,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

