Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,101 Shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,101 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Finnovate Acquisition were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $758,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finnovate Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FNVT stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

