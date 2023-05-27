Citigroup Inc. Sells 56,778 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,778 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Macerich in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich Announces Dividend

NYSE:MAC opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.00%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

Further Reading

