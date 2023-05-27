Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 27,468 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $45,709,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

RDY opened at $54.50 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

