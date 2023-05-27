Citigroup Increases Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $20.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.
Kohl’s Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kohl’s (KSS)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.