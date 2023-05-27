Citigroup Increases Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $20.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

