Citigroup Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $229.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $210.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.14.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $215.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $216.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,356 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,009 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 355,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,998,000 after buying an additional 28,077 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,017,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 21,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

