City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,997 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in City by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 86,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of City by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 38.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

City Price Performance

City stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. City Holding has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.61.

City Dividend Announcement

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHCO. StockNews.com began coverage on City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on City in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on City in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $710,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,683.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $710,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $1,011,716. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

