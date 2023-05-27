City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 223.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIO opened at $4.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $183.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -216.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

