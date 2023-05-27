Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,734 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,765 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIVB shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Insider Activity

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,999.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,999.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $104,495 over the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $246.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Civista Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Further Reading

