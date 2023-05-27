Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.90 and last traded at $58.86. Approximately 1,227,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,498,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.04.

Cloudflare Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of -103.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,338 shares of company stock valued at $24,385,996 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

