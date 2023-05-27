Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Argus

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Argus from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCEP. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.15 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.09.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

NYSE CCEP opened at $62.88 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,190,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,816,000 after buying an additional 134,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 276,474 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 680.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.