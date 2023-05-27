Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Argus

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEPGet Rating) had its target price upped by Argus from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCEP. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.15 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

NYSE CCEP opened at $62.88 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,190,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,816,000 after buying an additional 134,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 276,474 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 680.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

