Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given New GBX 2,950 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

May 27th, 2023

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGYGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,740 ($34.08) to GBX 2,950 ($36.69) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.09) to GBX 2,700 ($33.58) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.99) to GBX 2,350 ($29.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.36) to GBX 2,600 ($32.34) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCHGY opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10.

Coca-Cola HBC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.5104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Featured Articles

