Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,087 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 464,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 101,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.