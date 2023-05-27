Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 11,711 Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 0.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 9.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 48.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Price Performance

Shares of LICY opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Li-Cycle

Several research analysts have issued reports on LICY shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.