Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 11,711 Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 0.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 9.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 48.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LICY opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.49.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
