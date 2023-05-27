Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,145 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth about $308,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.5 %

LAND opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $549.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -117.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

