Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 6,060 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

