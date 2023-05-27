Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,449 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

CSWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $677.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 190.99%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

