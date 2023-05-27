Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 819 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 600,250 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,665,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 535,754 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,524,000 after purchasing an additional 488,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

nVent Electric Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE NVT opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Scheu acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $727,474.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading

