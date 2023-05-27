Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 10,648 shares of company stock valued at $171,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

