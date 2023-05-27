Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

