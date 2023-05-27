Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DPG opened at $12.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

