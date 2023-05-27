Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,001 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 76.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GATX by 124.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 489.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $120.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.16. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $121.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

GATX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

