Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,395 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,454,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,524,000 after buying an additional 548,891 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,635,000 after purchasing an additional 78,302 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,542,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,834,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

