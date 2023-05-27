Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,937.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

