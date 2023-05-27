Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,030 shares of company stock worth $1,031,385. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $107.56 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.96.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.