Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBIO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 903.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SBIO opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $35.51.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

