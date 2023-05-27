Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It aims to invest primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks. The company was founded on January 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

