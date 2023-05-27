Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,842,000 after buying an additional 1,487,956 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,100.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 310,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after buying an additional 284,397 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $11,558,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $12,375,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $8,848,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

SQQQ stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

