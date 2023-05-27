Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 119,673 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.33 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

