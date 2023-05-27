Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $521,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

EWY stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.11. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $68.81.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

