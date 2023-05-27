Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $537,000 Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) by 138.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 1,024.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 114,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 104,376 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOW opened at $26.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

