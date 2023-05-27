Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $551,000 Position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 78,079 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 616,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 113,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

NCZ stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th.

(Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.