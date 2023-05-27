Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $558,000 Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,512,000.

Shares of MLN stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

