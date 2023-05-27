Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 462.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 0.81. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity at NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,294.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,294.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

See Also

