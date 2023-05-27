Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $573,000 Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,969,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,277,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 36.8% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,910,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,537 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

HL stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Featured Stories

