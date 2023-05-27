Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

DVAX opened at $11.20 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 9.07.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $184.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $190,913.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $34,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

