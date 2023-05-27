Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTEK. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 347.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 371.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,470 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTEK opened at $24.65 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

