Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,657 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in F5 by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in F5 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in F5 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $320,267.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,823 shares in the company, valued at $16,125,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $320,267.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,125,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,971 shares of company stock worth $1,953,081 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.01. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

