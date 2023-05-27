Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $579,000 in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,468,000 after purchasing an additional 290,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,954,000 after purchasing an additional 72,760 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NFE opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity at New Fortress Energy

In other news, Director Timothy W. Jay bought 3,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at $854,649.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

