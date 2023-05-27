Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ennis by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,005,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,046,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after buying an additional 54,742 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $20.05 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $518.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.65%.

In other Ennis news, General Counsel Daniel Gus purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,107.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

