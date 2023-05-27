Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 12,074 Shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Rating) by 120.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 2,489.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Price Performance

Shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Profile

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

