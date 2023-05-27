Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 5,408 Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VALQ opened at $47.07 on Friday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $202.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94.

About American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

