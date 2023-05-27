Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.32 million, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

