Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 12.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.43. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Gladstone Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Gladstone Investment

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.08%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.28%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.