Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Coupang by 402.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 760,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 609,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24,890 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Coupang by 719.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 412,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 361,968 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,181,467 shares of company stock worth $34,123,401. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 131.08 and a beta of 1.36. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

