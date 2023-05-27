Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,751 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 137,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.7 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Shares of TAK opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.