Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Five9 by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 121,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Five9 by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Five9 by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $120.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,383 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,663.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,008,663.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $37,206.94. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 147,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,514 shares of company stock worth $2,709,455 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

