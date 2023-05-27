Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Atomera were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Atomera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Atomera from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Atomera Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of ATOM stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atomera

In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $38,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,780.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,209.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 133,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $128,330 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atomera

(Get Rating)

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.