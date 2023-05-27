Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

XTN opened at $72.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $237.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $63.47 and a 52 week high of $83.42.

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

